Credited with giving Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan’s chalet a revamp every season, art director Omung Kumar has once again set fans drooling as he gave a surreal look to the superstar’s abode on the sets. While the contestants of season 13 will live inside the Bigg Boss house from Sunday night, Salman will too stay next to them in a private chalet built near the sets.

From featuring exquisite wooden work to flaunting Salman’s portraits, the new chalet is all things beige, off white and brown except the bedroom area which has pastel tones. Given Salman’s fondness for outdoor seating, a gazebo and a fountain have also been erected to complete the look in the open expanse adjoining the house.

Inside the house, the living room features a life-size artwork of Salman along with wooden slats and panels. Coming to his kitchen area, it is a cosy space with captioned wall hangings while the bedroom too has wooden curations and bespoke image portraits of the superstar. All in all, Omung has done a visibly brilliant job to accentuate the warm atmosphere inside Salman’s chalet.

Check out the latest pictures of Salman’s chalet here:

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is all set to have its grand premiere on September 29. The confirmed contestants are Wajid Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur, Vivian Dsena, Arhaan Khan. The speculated names are Mugdha Godse, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Aalisha Panwar and Aditya Narayan among others. Unlike some of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, this time, the sumptuous house will get to entertain only the celebrities primarily from the television industry. Well, this decision may bring various new twists in the show. Get ready to witness the fights, love affairs, and spice, that this show always promises to offer.

Watch out this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13!