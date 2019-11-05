The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 saw three female contestants – Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being evicted from the house after which, the former was seen addressing the media regarding in house conspiracy and her relationship with contestant Siddhartha Dey. In an interview with a leading news agency, Shefali bragged that she deserved to be in the house as she was playing her game, unlike others, hinting at Arti Singh.

As per Shefali, while Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were strong contenders for the finale, Shehnaz Gill was merely using her innocence as a bait. Talking about the rumours circulating about her and Siddhartha Dey, Shefali denied being romantically involved with him or having anything beyond a strong friendship but she does consider him a close friend despite the rumours.

Shefali brushed aside the accusation of bringing up Arti Singh’s past in the hospital task as she had already clarified on the show itself that she had cooked it up as a part of the game.

Season 13 of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss, is too full of masala to skip these days what with housemates Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being asked to leave the house, hinting at their elimination. While the contestants seem shocked, The latest rumour surfacing the Internet has it that the two bahu-turned-babes that is Rashami and Devoleena are still in the BB house and watching the other contestants plot and ploy from the secret room. The fans were even seen debating on Twitter of how much showtime Rashami covered in each episode which makes it impossible to believe that she has been eliminated.

