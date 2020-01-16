The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have finally rolled out the family week. The contestants are getting emotional seeing their family members after the gap of four months. In tonight’s episode, Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag Tyagi will enter the house. The ‘Kata Laga’ fame will be seen running towards him and hugging her ‘baby’. In the promo shared, the couple will spend some quality time together and Parag will also be seen giving her a foot massage.

Later, he goes to talk to Asim Riaz and lashes out at him for misbehaving with his wife. He tells Asim, “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?”

Parag also gives Asim a message from Himanshi Khurana and tells him that she has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim. Asim then asks his brother Umar Raiz about Parag’s reveleation, and Umar confirms the message saying Himanshi is indeed waiting for him outside, and whatever Parag has said is true.

Siddharth Shukla’s mother will be seen making her entry into the house leaving the actor emotional and teary-eyed. In the promo, Siddharth hugs her mother and makes her meet Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor tells his mother that he takes care of me and I take care of him. We are each other’s support in the house. His mother asks him to enjoys the last month in the house. She also tells him that if he stays happy, the whole house remains happy. She further suggests to him that he can’t change anybody so change yourself.



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh also enters the house and asks his daughter to swear on his head that she will not take forward this relationship she has with Siddharth. He also went on to tell her that Paras Chhabra is her biggest enemy in the house. He slams Paras for making Mahira and Shehnaaz fight with his cheap tactics. Later, Paras tells Mahira that he is feeling very angry on Shehnaaz’s father.