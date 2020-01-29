Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will witness ex-contestant Shefali Zariwalla’s re-entry inside the BB house as Paras Chhabra’s connection. While Paras and Mahira Sharma cannot stop screaming out of excitement on seeing her, Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz couldn’t care less.

Not able to contain her unhappiness, Shehnaz tells Shefali that they are just not happy to see her back. Mahira cuts in saying that on the contrary, she felt good and as the door opens, she runs to hug Shefali. Exchanging warm hugs with the housemates, Shefali is seen greeting Sidharth Shukla in a friendly manner which earns her a cold look from Shehnaz. Asim tells Shefali that he did not miss her at all when she tries to small talk with him. Himanshi Khurrana tries to cool off their war of words to which Asim obliges but not before asserting that he would love to see everybody else except Shefali.

Another clip shows Shefali taking Sid in her arms while repeating “Baby I am back.” An evidently insecure Shehnaz tells him that if he wishes to go back to his game of being friendly with Shefali, he can return to his form. This irritates Sid and Shehnaz goes out to sit alone in the garden area. Countered by Paras, Shehnaz tells him and Mahira that she does not vibe with Shefali. When Sid comes out for clarification, another fight ensues between him and Shehnaz.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’ brother Umar Riaz has reacted to housemate Vikas Gupta’s claim on national television that the former has a girlfriend outside the house. This week, a new twist will put the contestants’ connections to test. Following the family week, this will be the “connections week”, wherein friends and family members of the contestants will enter the Big Boss house for a week to support them in their tasks. Vikas has entered the house as Sidharth Shukla’s connection while Himanshi entered as Asim’s connection. Vikas will be seen claiming that Asim has not yet gotten over his relationship outside the house, even as he carried one with Himanshi inside the house.

