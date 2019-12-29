Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is a much-awaited one as the makers will be telecasting the superstar’s birthday celebrations inside the house and on the sets. With Sunny Leone walking in with a yummy chocolate cake to the housemates putting up dance performances on Salman’s songs, the upcoming episode will be high on energy and fans just can’t wait for it to be out already.

A video currently going viral on the Internet shows Shefali Zariwalla belly dancing to Ma Shaa Allah song from Salman’s Ek Tha Tiger. Next we see Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan grooving romantically to Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya song from Salman’s movie, Love. Not just this, the video also goes on to show all the contestants running to collect before the screen connecting them to Salman and nailing his signature moves in various songs. At the end, they wish Salman a happy 10 years on the show and the actor compliments their effort saying, their act was the best thing about these 10 years.

Check the full video here:

It is no secret that the TRP skyrocketed ever since Salman took over the show as a host. Following the Bigg Brother format, Bigg Boss Hindi has been a household favourite ever since its first season but the TRPs went skyrocketing when superstar Salman Khan stepped in to host the show. His sarcastic digs, humour and roasting sessions, especially the Weekend Ka Vaar episode are the USP and eagerly looked forward to.

