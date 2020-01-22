The controversial show Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines with the ongoing controversies taking place inside the house. In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss rolls out the nomination task where contestants are supposed to save other contenders from the nominations. Sidharth Shukla saves Arti Singh from nominations instead of saving Shehnaaz Gill. His decision made Shehnaaz Gill upset and breaks down into tears.

After Arti got the know that Shehnaaz is crying because Sidharth saved her, she went to the Punjabi singer to clear out if she is thinking that Arti is coming between them and eventually they get into a tussle after Arti says ‘I am not saying that you are jealous of me’. This triggered Shehnaaz and she lost her cool.



On the other hand, Rashami and Mahira again got into an argument over dinner. Rashami said that she will make dinner and it is others choice if they want to eat or not. Later Rashami called Mahira a ‘stupid kid’ and they got into an ugly verbal fight.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz got hurt after Sidharth told her that he doesn’t want to talk to her and says that a person who can’t be ‘saga’ with their parents, that person cannot be loyal in any relationship and he doesn’t like such people and stay away from them. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions into her and I can’t do it anymore.” This statement hurts her and she asks how he knows that she is ‘saga’ to her parents and he responds saying that she only told him. Soon after, Shehnaaz breaks down into tears and gets badly hurt.