In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill goes to Sidharth Shukla and tries to convince him to talk to her. She says that she doesn’t know the reason behind his ignorance but it has already been three days and requests him to talk to her. She further says that this is the last time she is coming to him and convincing him and also only a month is left. Sidharth responds to Sana that he doesn’t want to talk to her and says that a person who can’t be ‘saga’ with their parents, that person cannot be loyal in any relationship and he doesn’t like such people and stay away from them. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions in to her and I can’t do it anymore.”

This statement hurts her and she asks how he knows that she is ‘saga’ to her parents and he responds saying that she only told him. Soon after, Shehnaaz breaks down into tears and gets badly hurt.

Earlier, Siddharth told Shehnaaz hat he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. He tells her that she should find a different bed for herself because he doesn’t want to bond with her. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, refuses to understand him and keeps telling him that she would continue to irritate him come what may. A furious Siddharth then asks Shehnaaz to stay away from him in every manner possible. He folds his hands in front of her and tells her that he is very selective when it comes to his friends and Shehnaaz doesn’t deserve to be the one.