In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love to Siddharth Shukla and threatens him that if anybody tries to come between them, she will not leave that person. She also reveals that she is not here to win the show but to win the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. She hugs him and clings to Siddharth and he tries to keep her away but to no avail. It looks like that Salman Khan’s warning to Siddharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill is coming out to be true.

In the latest episode, Salman Khan will be seen taking Shehnaaz’s luggage out of the house but she does not leave. The Dabanng star even warned Siddharth Shukla that she is madly in love with him and he should stay carefully as it can get worse. He even mentioned that Shehnaaz is a stubborn child and her drama should not be entertained by the other inmates.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, she was seen throwing tantrum at the Dabangg star which made him furious and asked her to go out of the hall room. As a result, Shehnaaz inconsolably cries, falls on the floor and hits herself once again. Shehnaaz also tries to talk to Salman and tells him that she wants to have a word with him but he denies saying that he can’t tolerate such inappropriate behaviour of anybody with him.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will be entering the house to roll out the BB Elite Club task where Asim or Shehnaaz is likely to become the first member of the club.