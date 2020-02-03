Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is one of the most popular shows on the television now, thanks to nail-biting twists and the constant rivals between the contestants. From Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan’s relationship to Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s on and off romance, the show has topped the TRP charts. Though, many fans predicted that the top 3 finalists will be Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill, they might be in a shock after tonight’s episode.

In the latest video that has surfaced the internet, the Dabangg actor is seen announcing the contestant’s name who will be evicted and that is Shehnaaz Gill. Just two weeks before the finale, Shehnaaz’s eviction has come as a shock to other inmates and to the fans, as well.

She can be seen crying and hugging Rashami Desai while Sidharth silently stands in the corner. The door of the house opens while Shehnaaz can be seen standing right in front of the gate.

View this post on Instagram Har week salman ayse hi rulata hai sana ko Dont worry darling @shehnaazgill aap toh finale tak jaaogi tum ya asim me se hi koi ek jeetegaaaa . . . @shehnaazgill #shehnaazgill #shehnaazkaurgill #shehnaazsana #bb13 #biggboss13 #asimriaz #asimforthewin #colorstv A post shared by (@x_angelwingz) on Feb 2, 2020 at 11:05am PST



However, the fans think that it is a fake eviction and she is safe from the eviction this week. Rather, the fans are convinced that Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted tonight. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “Am I the Only Who Is Not Interested at all In this fake prank eviction of Shehnaz Gill. We All know Vishal Is Going Nd From the start when they 4 nominated. Well built planned to evict vishal. Even if vishal had got votes more than from both aarti nd sana. #BB13 #BiggBos13 (sic)”

Tommorow Promo!!!#ShehnaazGiII Fake Eviction Me: “Dabbe Me Dabba Dabbe Me Cake Rashmi look emotional Sidharth Shukla Look Fake” Thats it #TrophyForShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/Y7mwyr6KL7 — kanan (@kanan61304899) February 3, 2020

Ok now this is cute ❤️❤️ Rashami is one of those women who lifts other women up. I love this so much about her #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai #ShehnaazGiII https://t.co/vKJ1uI8z21 — н ⓐ (@SardiKaTheEnd) February 2, 2020

Am I the Only Who Is Not F#king Interested at all

In this fake prank eviction of Shehnaz Gill

We All know Vishal Is Going

Nd From the start when they 4 nominated

Well built planned to evict vishal

Even if vishal had got votes more than from both aarti nd sana..#BB13 #BiggBos13 — ᴀꜱʜᴜ #ᴀꜱɪᴍ ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡɪɴ (@imreallashu) February 2, 2020

Today my mother started crying while watching the fake eviction promo of shehnaaz and she was like… ab vote nhi kr skte kese bhi? Vo tnsion mai hi rhi kaafi time tk… phir mujhe proof dena pda… ki ye fake eviction hai… vishal evict huaa h…we love you sana #ShehnazGill — Sweety (@Sweety03745050) February 2, 2020

Ya don’t worry fake eviction tha…sid ko feel krvane k liye tha… Vishal gya h ..#TrophyForShehnaaz #ShehnazKaur — Sherni shehnaz gill (@sherni_gill) February 2, 2020

Its Fake eviction !

Vishal has been evicted — Drama queen shehnaaz (@Rose94268393) February 2, 2020

I know its Fake eviction….. but Why i still cried while watching promo…….. I seriously can’t see Her crying… please @ColorsTV Stop using her for your TRP #TrophyForShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/4KgQ7JgJxj — (Ree Jass) SHERNI SHEHNAAZ GILL Fan♥️ (@Ree96058902) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity has prompted Colors TV to start a new show with her post Bigg Boss 13. Reportedly, the show will revolve around the Punjabi singer to find her perfect groom and it will be called ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi.”

During Sunday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for walking out of her nine-year relationship with Chow for Asim Riaz and called it just a ‘rebound’. He also lashed out at her for spilling the beans about Arhaan Khan to Asim and Vishal.