Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is one of the most popular shows on the television now, thanks to nail-biting twists and the constant rivals between the contestants. From Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan’s relationship to Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s on and off romance, the show has topped the TRP charts. Though, many fans predicted that the top 3 finalists will be Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill, they might be in a shock after tonight’s episode.
In the latest video that has surfaced the internet, the Dabangg actor is seen announcing the contestant’s name who will be evicted and that is Shehnaaz Gill. Just two weeks before the finale, Shehnaaz’s eviction has come as a shock to other inmates and to the fans, as well.
She can be seen crying and hugging Rashami Desai while Sidharth silently stands in the corner. The door of the house opens while Shehnaaz can be seen standing right in front of the gate.
However, the fans think that it is a fake eviction and she is safe from the eviction this week. Rather, the fans are convinced that Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted tonight. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “Am I the Only Who Is Not Interested at all In this fake prank eviction of Shehnaz Gill. We All know Vishal Is Going Nd From the start when they 4 nominated. Well built planned to evict vishal. Even if vishal had got votes more than from both aarti nd sana. #BB13 #BiggBos13 (sic)”
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity has prompted Colors TV to start a new show with her post Bigg Boss 13. Reportedly, the show will revolve around the Punjabi singer to find her perfect groom and it will be called ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi.”
During Sunday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for walking out of her nine-year relationship with Chow for Asim Riaz and called it just a ‘rebound’. He also lashed out at her for spilling the beans about Arhaan Khan to Asim and Vishal.