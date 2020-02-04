In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants will be attending a press meet where the inmates have to answer some harsh questions asked by the media. In the promo shared, Shehnaaz Gill will be roasted for being a flipper and faking love with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. The media persons ask her if she knows the meaning of a ‘flipper’ and later tells her its meaning as ‘Spineless’. They even accuse her of spoiling her image for being famous and the message of a flipper that she is sending out to her fans.

She is also asked if she will maintain her relationship with Sidharth outside the house, to which she replies that she will try to be in contact but if he comes too late to her, she might get involved with somebody else.

Calling out for faking love in the house, they ask her if love is just a game for her in the house. With such harsh questions asked, she chooses to walk out of the press conference.



Meanwhile, Rashami Desai is asked for her stance on the relationship with Arhaan Khan. She says that there is no future with him and she is done with him. Even Arhaan reacted on the same and told TOI and said he is ‘hurt’ that Rashami didn’t take any stand for him and their relationship when others like Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were slamming him for allegedly using Rashami for his advantage. He said he doesn’t care what others think about him and how they ‘insult’ him or ‘scrutinise’ his feelings for Rashami but she should have asked them to not speak ill of their relationship. He said, ” I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up.”