Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been in the news since the start of the season. Their on and off relationship and chemistry are being loved by their fans and soon they started trending #SidNaz. In tonight’s episode, they will be seen again getting into a fight after Sidharth questions Shehnaaz’s character over her being a flipper. During a task, Sidharth says that the way she keeps flipping in the game, it shows her character’.

The statement made the Punjabi singer furious and she confronts the Dil Se Dil Tak actor over his statement. She asks that in being a flipper how does it reflect her character and they get into a fight.

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, at the beginning of tonight’s episode, Sidharth and Shehnaaz became cozy with each other. Shehnaaz ran towards Sidharth and kissed him. Later the actor also kissed on Shehnaaz’s forehead. The adorable video was also applauded by their fans.



Meanwhile, during the on-going captaincy task, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother ends up pushing Vikas Gupta and he falls on Himanshi Khurana. The latter falls unconscious and gets seriously injured and faints. The contenders then scream her name and Shefali Jarriwala asks them to rub her chest. Asim can be seen saying that she is not breathing and gets worried. He then picks her up in his arms and takes her inside the house. Watching Himanshi faint, Bigg Boss stops the task. Himanshi is accompanied by Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jarriwala.



Earlier, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Zariwalla are seen joining hands while Kashmera Shah, Shahbaz Gill and Kunal Singh are seen plotting to overthrow their devised plan. While the latter trio is in the middle of a discussion, Viskas walks up to them and says that they should stick to their initial plan.