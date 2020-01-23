Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship has hit a rough patch and seems to be getting uglier day by day. Now, the singer will be seen getting aggressively violent with the actor. During the captaincy task, Shehnaaz supports Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai. Looking at her game, Sidharth and Mahira poke her and call her a ‘flipper’ again. She even warns him to stop talking rubbish about her, but Sidharth doesn’t stop. The singer then gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar, pushes him and hits him.

Shehnaaz then loses her cool and hits Sidharth and says ‘I hate you’. The week started with Sidharth calling off his “special friendship” with Shehnaz. Sidharth refused to keep any relation with the singer, questioning her loyalty with him and her family. Shehnaz started talking with Asim Riaz, she got support from him, Vishal Aaditya Singh and Rashami Desai. Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaz, thereby leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family.



Shehnaaz even said that #SidNaz “kharab ho gaya hai”.

Earlier, Sidharth has hurt Shehnaaz’s feelings by saying that she is not loyal to her parents and she cannot be loyal in any relationship. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions into her and I can’t do it anymore.”



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will slam Vishal Aditya Singh for being unfair as the ‘sanchalak’ during the captaincy task. Following this, the makers will also cancel on the immunity task leading to inmates targeting Vishal.