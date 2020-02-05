In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla once again get engaged in a fight after the press meet. It so happened during the press meet that took place inside the house, Press people called out at the Punjabi singer for flipping the teams according to her convenience despite knowing that Asim is Sidharth’s arch-rival in the house. Sidharth says that now she will be with Asim for the rest of the game and laughs it out.

The statement hurt Shehnaaz and she says that she doesn’t like to be portrayed in a negative way in front of the media. However, the statement especially coming out of Sidharth has hurt her and she cries inconsolably.



Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra is also targeted for being cosy with Mahira Sharma despite having a girlfriend outside the house. Later, Rashami tries to make him understand that he looks thanksless towards Akanksha Puri and it does not look nice. He clarifies saying that there is no future between them and he is not happy in the relationship. He also claims that if the things are coming out, she is herself flaunting the things she is doing for him. However, Mahira interrupts and says that she should clear out to Akanksha and not to anybody else.



Also, Sidharth has often been called out on social media for verbal abuse and pushing fellow participants. Asked how he reflects on his behaviour, the actor said “I’ve always just reacted on things. If you talk about pushing Asim (Riaz), he was the one who nudged me first. I was never the one to initiate physical violence.”

“Every time, if he has pushed me, nudged me, I’ve done it too. If you set the bar, I’ll raise it. You do it for the good, I’ll do better. You do it for the bad, I’ll do worse. It’s how you are to me. Whatever has come to me I’ve just given it back,” he added.