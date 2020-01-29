In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz Gill enters the show to support his sister. In the promo shared, the Punjabi singer’s brother warns her against the friendship of Rashami Desai. He reveals that Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that she is zero without Sidharth Shukla. He also reveals Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s game plan and says that they are trying to break Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s friendship.

He also says that the game strategy of Paras and Mahira is to break their friendship and then get them evicted from the house one by one. He also tells Sidharth that once you will out and watch it on television, you will know how much Shehnaaz has been with you. He reveals that they are not your friends but rivals in the house.

Later, he slams Paras and Mahira for always being with each other and speaking for each other in the house.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, x-contestant Shefali Zariwalla’s re-entry inside the BB house as Paras Chhabra’s connection. While Paras and Mahira Sharma cannot stop screaming out of excitement on seeing her, Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz couldn’t care less. Not able to contain her unhappiness, Shehnaz tells Shefali that they are just not happy to see her back. Mahira cuts in saying that on the contrary, she felt good and as the door opens, she runs to hug Shefali. Later, Shefali taking Sid in her arms while repeating “Baby I am back.” An evidently insecure Shehnaz tells him that if he wishes to go back to his game of being friendly with Shefali, he can return to his form.



On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’ brother Umar Riaz has reacted to housemate Vikas Gupta’s claim on national television that the former has a girlfriend outside the house. This week, a new twist will put the contestants’ connections to test. Following the family week, this will be the “connections week”, wherein friends and family members of the contestants will enter the Big Boss house for a week to support them in their tasks. Vikas has entered the house as Sidharth Shukla’s connection while Himanshi entered as Asim’s connection. Vikas will be seen claiming that Asim has not yet gotten over his relationship outside the house, even as he carried one with Himanshi inside the house.