In tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 episode, Bigg Boss will roll out the family week where the contestant’s family members will be entering the house. Shehnaaz Gill was lashed out last weekend by Salman Khan for creating havoc in the house over Siddharth Shukla’s jealousy statement and later she misbehaved with the Dabangg star. As a result, she went on to confess her love for Siddharth.

Now, her father Santokh Singh enters the house and asks his daughter to swear on his head that she will not take forward this relationship she has with Siddharth. He also went on to tell her that Paras Chhabra is her biggest enemy in the house.

Watch the video here:



Also, Mahira Sharma’s mother will be entering in the house and will be asking Paras to not kiss her daughter. When Mahira asks her mother about Paras, she tells her that she does not like him and she should maintain a distance with him.

Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag also enters the house and threatens Asim for misbehaving with his wife. He tells Asim, “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?”



Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a physical fight with each other. As a result, the ex-flames are given punishment by the Bigg Boss and they have been locked inside two different cage. However, Vishal denies to accept the punishment and says that he won’t to exit the show.



Madhurima’s mother talked about her relationship with Vishal in her latest interview with an entertainment portal. She said her daughter’s bond with Vishal is inseparable and while they have difficult chemistry, she knows that they can’t remain away from each other.