Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 witnesses a cute camaraderie between housemates Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla take an ugly turn. An upset Shehnaz is seen lying in bed when Siddharth comes to ask what is wrong. She accuses him of making her cry and reducing her image before the audience of the show.

Taking her accusations light-heartedly, Sid says that Shehnaz has very high standards that all of them want to reach. He tries to lift up her spirits by his kiddish commentaries only to upset her further so much so that she throws away the stuff kept on the bedside table. Sid tries to pin her down when she angrily tries to bite him. In the kitchen area, Sid narrates a hilarious essay on Shehnaz to make her laugh, commenting on all her actions. He takes a jibe at her for wanting to have lips as big as Mahira Sharma’s. This breaks Shehnaz’ silence who shouts in agitation. Continuing to nag her, Sid goes to the garden area where Mahira and Arti Singh are seated. Speaking loud enough for Shehnaz to hear, Sid asks Mahira why people are jealous of her.

Running in her direction, Shehnaz tries to hit him as he dodges laughingly. Having landed with a few slaps, hits and attempts to bite, Sid pins down Shehnaz, crossing her arms over her tightly and says that just because he was not reacting angrily doesn’t mean he will take her nuisance. Hurt, Shehnaz breaks into tears. Madhurima Tulli, Arti, Asim Riaz and Shefali Zariwalla come to console her when suddenly Shehnaz starts beating herself on the head saying that she was not jealous of anyone and that Sid has spoilt her image by poking at her weak points repetitively. Seated next to the pool, Sid watches them quietly as the foursome try to cool Shehnaz down.

On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into an ugly fight. Vishal bangs the door of the confession room and tells Bigg Boss that either of them can stay in the house. Bigg Boss warns them and asks them if they can peacefully stay together or he will open the gate for either of them to leave.

