Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 sees Bollywood diva Malika Sherawat setting tasks on housemates and fans are in for some sensational twists as Siddharth Shukla is seen romancing Arti Singh while despite their fight, Shehnaz Gill is seen expressing her love for Paras Chhabra. Calling housemates one by one, Malika asks them questions which they have to answer only in a “yes” or “no”.

Calling up Shehnaz, Malika asks her to praise a guy in the house but untruthfully. Shehnaz chooses to speak about Paras who joins the two divas. Shehnaz calls Paras the most handsome man and says that he is her first love. She even goes on to say that no one should play the kind of game Paras does. Paras reacts indifferently to this when Malika pokes Shehnaz saying that there were certain elements of truthfulness in her comments. Shehnaz says that she never lies and Paras knows that. On this, Malika says that it was a confession on Shehnaz’ part then and the latter agrees.

Arti is called up next to feed chocolate dipped strawberries to a male housemate. Arti chooses Siddharth Shukla and the two are then seen trying to get intimate while eating chocolate-dipped strawberries. At one moment, Arti smears her chin with the chocolate when Sid dramatically wipes it off her with his finger and then licks his finger which sets the housemates cheering.

Other entertaining scenes of tonight’s episode were Mallika Sherawat entering the house while grooving to her popular track ‘Bheege Hont Tere’ and geting candid with the contestants. Mallika was seen sitting on Siddharth’s lap and romantically dancing with him. She even dances with Asim in the behest of a pillow fight, leaving the inmates in surprise. Mallika flaunts her hotness quotient and gets cosy with the male contestants inside the house.

