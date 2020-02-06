Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 begins with Shehnaz Gill hilariously conversing with a crow that was perched atop the house early in the morning. While Sidharth Shukla sat next to her, Shehnaz then muses about what she wants to name her kids.

Sharing that she wants to name them after ceratin warriors, Shehnaz says that the names should be such that should pierce the heart. Sid asks her what name does she have in mind. Shehnaz says that she wants to name her son Zorawar. Sid asks her which of her boyfriends was Zorawar. This irks Shehnaz who scolds him asking why was he interested in her boyfriends when she was discussing her kids’ names.

On the other hand, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen seated in the garden area when he idly leans on her and then starts kissing her on the cheeks. When Paras does not stop, Mahira pushes him away but he does not obey. Kissing her forcefully, Paras hugs her tightly. This annoys her and she warns him to stay away. Paras accuses her of hugging him when she wants and pushing him away when she wills. On this, Mahira folds her hands and apologises saying that she will not repeat in the future. Paras forgives her saying that he is sorry one more time and hugs her tightly again only to be pushed away by her.

Meanwhile, there is bad news for all the fans and followers of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shuklas who were gathered at a mall in Mumbai since morning. For the past two days, rumours of a mall task were being circulated on social media. Fan pages of Bigg Boss 13 even shared the venue address and tweeted that the task will be held in Oberoi Mall, Goregaon. Since Thursday morning, a large number of fans were present and cheering for their favourite contestant.

Colors TV took to social media to announce that ‘there is no mall task happening at Oberoi Mall’. They wrote, “Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13.” The fans literally got angry and refused to leave the mall.

