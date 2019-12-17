From their love story brewing varied romantic angles leading to a public proposal to ending in a break up following various misunderstandings, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has been the talk of the town. A recent video going viral shows contestants Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla trying to decode Rashami’s game plan and why she is back to siding with Arhaan.

In the video, Shehnaz is heard accusing Rashami of being diplomatic who thinks of doing one thing but ends up executing something else entirely. Shehnaz says that both Rashami and Arhaan are of the same level where he is openly using her and she is letting him have his way just so she can be in the game.

Hence, according to Shehnaz, Rashami is not concerned about the past misunderstandings erupting out of Arhaan commenting on Rashami being bankrupt or host Salman Khan spilling the beans on his marriage and child which left her shocked beyond wits. Shehnaz accuses Rashami of using Arhaan as a pawn to survive in the game since according to her, Rashami will have to conform to the way of others if she teams up with them but with Arhaan, things have always been afloat.

Watch the full video here:

When Arhaan entered the house again, he proposed Rashami and confessed his love. They both started dating and spent some quality time together. Over the past few weeks, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has been under the scanner.