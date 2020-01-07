Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will witness the round of nominations where on Shefali Zariwalla’s suggestion and Paras Chhabra’s assertion, the housemates decide to save Mahira Sharma from nominations for elimination. While all agree, Shehnaz Gill, who was earlier accused by Siddharth Shukla for being jealous of Mahira, shows her true emotions as she goes against everyone to not save her.

Paras requests to save Mahira since she is targetted every time. Shehnaz shouts that she does not want to save Mahira as she has a problem. Going out in the garden area, Mahira expresses her anger before Paras saying that she has begun to hate Shehnaz’ voice. Paras tries to cool her down whereas Shehnaz is heard saying that since they had bragged earlier about not being scared of the nominations, what happened now. Paras is seen saying demeaning things against Shehnaz to Mahira who tells Sid and Shefali that she is least affected by her nomination.

Inside the house, Shehnaz takes a dig at Mahira’s “strong player” claim and challenges to teach them the real game now. Seeing her staunch in her decision, Paras then suggests that they should save Arti Singh. All agree except Shehnaz. Shocked, Arti tells Paras that these things are not expected out of Sana. sid is sure that Shehnaz will eventually break.

On the other hand, Madhurima Tulli solves her fight with Vishal Aditya Singh and reach a truce. They hug and reveal their decision to Bigg Boss to stay in the game.

