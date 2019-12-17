Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 witnesses Shehnaz Gill’s “flip” side. Insecure about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s blossoming mushy bond, Shehnaz vents out her bruised feelings before Siddharth Shukla in the dressing room area.

While Shehnaz acts cranky, Sid gives her immense attention as a true friend does in the need of the hour which somehow aggravates Shehnaz’ irritation. She tells him to go away but he doesn’t budge. Paras walks in and Shehnaz turns violent, accusing him of ditching her while giving Mahira his full attention. She hits him with her hairband and the two boys cannot stop laughing. Mahira walks into the conversation when Sid, on cue, takes her out.

Outside in the living room, Shehnaz openly declares her love for Paras before everyone and challenges him to find another daring soul who would convey her feelings to him in such a bold way. Paras is left laughing his heart out when Shehnaz tells Vishal that now he is her dear one and not even Sid as he never sides with her. Siddharth watches on amusingly as Shehnaz accuses him.

On the other hand, Shefali Bagga is seen crying in a corner while Siddharth, paras and Arti Singh try to console her. Sid jokingly tells Shehnaz that Shefali was crying because she wants to be the captain too. He hilariously pokes at Shehnaz saying others want to become the captain too and every time things will not go as she wills. later, the housemates resume the task of belling the cat.

