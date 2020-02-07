The countdown to the grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 has already begun and ahead of the big night, the previous host Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen entering the house early morning. In a promo recently telecasted, the housemates are seen sweating it out in the garden area during Shilpa’s yoga session.

The video showed Shilpa walking in with her yoga mat, dressed in a white crop top and blue athleisure wear paired with spotless white running shoes. Greeting the housemates, she gets them seated on their individual yoga mats before they practice some breathing exercises. Shehnaz Gill is seen hardly being able to catch up and makes others double down with laughter.

Unveiling a canvas propped over a stand, Shilpa shares with the housemates the couple yoga position. She then divides them into pairs and asks them to mimic the position painted on the canvas. Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla are seen trying hard to ace the yoga position but keep failing due to the former’s hilarious antics much to Shilpa’s amusement.

On the other hand, as per a report in TellyChakkar, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Shilpa promoting her upcoming flick, Hungama 2 on the reality show. Meanwhile, an IANS report suggested that the diva was on the show to promote her comeback film, Nikamma, along with co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla gets targeted after he saves Paras Chhabra instead of saving Arti Singh or Shehnaaz Gill from nominations. In the upcoming episode, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti and Paras will be seen sitting on the couch when Sana asks Sid why did he not save her. She asserts that he wants her to be out of the game and priorities Paras over her.

Paras tells her that she has supported him morally but never in the game. He opines that if she plays her own game, he is also playing his own game as he has not come here to play for her.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!