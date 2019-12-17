Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 sees housemates divided into teams of mice – team blue and team red. While Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shefali Zariwalla are in team red, Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vikas Gupta and Madhurima Tulli are in team blue.

The moment the statue of the white cat starts snoring, the two teams have to try and bell it. Shehnaz tries hard to snatch the bell from opponent Vikas. Unable to do so, Shehnaz asks Siddharth for help who hilariously tells her that since she is a mouse, she should bite Vikas and land with the bell. Earlier, Siddharth was seen playfully taking a dig at Shehnaz and says that she should become a cat so that all of them could bell her. Irritated, Shehnaz stamps her feet and goes away.

As per the game, the housemates dress up with whiskers and mouse ears to live up to the spirit of the game. From the bell being tossed, turned to even getting kicked in an attempt to successfully hook it on the huge statue of the white cat, the task seems to be filled with hilarious moments. Mid-way into the task, opponent team members – Vikas and Arti Singh are even seen playfully rolling in the garden in an attempt to save the bell from being snatched away. While Arti succeeds, no team is able to bell the cat as a result of which, Bigg Boss asks the teams to drop one player each from playing further.

Since Rashami and Paras were excluded from belling the cat due to being injured, they voluntarily give in their names. Sid pulls out their pictures from the board set up in the garden and drops it into a blue and red mouse trap placed next to it.

