With three female contestants – Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being evicted from the house and Tehseen Poonawala, Kesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Zariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau and Arhaan Khan being introduced as wild card entries, the season 13 of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss just got more controversial. The latest reports suggest that housemate Siddharth Shukla has been evicted by Bigg Boss himself after he got physically aggressive in a task.

A recent video surfacing the Internet shows the housemates hurling pillows and boxes at each other. While Paras holds back Mahira from fighting, Sid got physically aggressive, making her fall backward. The next shot shows Bigg Boss addressing the contestants in the living area and announcing Sid’s eviction from the house.

Watch Siddharth’s eviction announcement by Bigg Boss here:

Season 13 of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss, is too full of masala to skip these days what with housemates Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being asked to leave the house, hinting at their elimination. While the contestants seem shocked, The latest rumour surfacing the Internet has it that the two bahu-turned-babes that is Rashami and Devoleena are still in the BB house and watching the other contestants plot and ploy from the secret room. The fans were even seen debating on Twitter of how much showtime Rashami covered in each episode which makes it impossible to believe that she has been eliminated.

