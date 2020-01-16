In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the family week continues where contestants’ family members enter the house leaving them emotional. After Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house, Siddharth Shukla’s mother will be seen making her entry into the house leaving the actor emotional and teary-eyed.

In the promo, Siddharth hugs her mother and makes her meet Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor tells his mother that he takes care of me and I take care of him. We are each other’s support in the house. His mother asks him to enjoys the last month in the house. She also tells him that if he stays happy, the whole house remains happy. She further suggests to him that he can’t change anybody so change yourself.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh also enters the house and asks his daughter to swear on his head that she will not take forward this relationship she has with Siddharth. He also went on to tell her that Paras Chhabra is her biggest enemy in the house. He slams Paras for making Mahira and Shehnaaz fight with his cheap tactics. Later, Paras tells Mahira that he is feeling very angry on Shehnaaz’s father.



Also, Mahira Sharma’s mother will be entering in the house and will be asking Paras to not kiss her daughter. When Mahira asks her mother about Paras, she tells her that she does not like him and she should maintain a distance with him.



Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag also enters the house and threatens Asim for misbehaving with his wife. He tells Asim, “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?”