Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 sees filmmaker and suspected new host Rohit Shetty turns Santa for the housemates. Engaging them in a fun “Guess the song” game, Rohit takes leave from the house but not before bringing a truce between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz and leaving back gifts for all the housemates.

While all the contestants get a photo frame of their family members, Sid even gets a letter from his mother. Rashami and Shehnaz get a dress each while Madhurima gets accessories, Shefali Zariwalla gets her favourite blanket, Shefali Bagga gets a picture cushion and Arti Singh gets perfume bottles.

As the housemates flaunt their photo frames before each other, Asim carries his to introduce his family members in the picture to Sid. Sid, light-heartedly, takes a dig at his old photograph and even lands a peck on Asim’s cheek.

Later, Sid runs into the garden to retrieve his letter and opens up the envelope in a corner. Reading the one and a half-page handwritten letter from his mother, Sid breaks into a stream of uncontrollable tears as Shehnaz and Shefali Bagga watch on. On Shehnaz’ poking, Sid reveals that the contents of the letter were all positive and that he is happy despite the tears. Shehnaz hugs him affectionately as the letter keeps Sid up way past midnight.

Walking out, Sid thanks Bigg Boss for handing him the letter and expresses his appreciation of the same. Inside the bedroom area, Sid hugs Asim once more and apologises for his behaviour. Asim accepts it and the two hug again.

