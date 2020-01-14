In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, viewers will be surprised by the sizzling chemistry of Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars will again be seen talking and having fun with each other. Siddharth in a bid to have fun, flirts and gets candid with Rashami and the former plays along. During the task also, he enacts the act with Rashami Desai to make Shehnaaz Gill understand the task. Rashami and Siddharth had a moment with each other and this will make their fans rejoice.

However, since their last ugly fight, they stopped talking to each other and did not get involved in any conversation that includes any one of them.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Arti Singh get into a fight after she announced the opposite team winner of the task.



On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into an ugly fight once again. The spat takes an ugly turn and Vishal throws water on Madhrima’s face. Madhrima out of rage, hits him with a cooking pan and breaks it.

Talking about Siddharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship, the former have openly told the latter that they will go different ways as soon as they get out of the house.



Now, during the family week, Rashami Desai will not have anyone visiting her from her family during the Family week. Rashami’s mother, Rasila Ajay Desai has denied to enter the house. As per the grapevine, the reason behind her denial is their soured relationship since a few years. Two years back, Rashami and her mother had a fallout over the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s affair with Laksh Lalwani. Her mother asked her to break all ties with him or move out of their family apartment in Goregaon after the actor expressed her desire to get married to Laksh. As a result, for a few days, the Uttaran actor was almost homeless until she figured out a newly rented apartment in Lokhandwala. Since then, things have not been good between the mother and daughter.