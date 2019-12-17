Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted television reality show, Bigg Boss 13 will witness another unnecessary fight between contestants Sheffali Bagga and Arti Singh over house duties but it is housemate Siddharth Shukla’s reaction to it that is winning hearts across the fanbase. While joining housemates Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Shefali Zariwalla in the garden area, Arti Singh is about to sit down when she is instructed to go wash the bathroom by the news anchor.

Shefali Bagga tells Arti to clean up the bathroom area which instantly irks the actor and what follows is a blaring session. Arti asks Shefali who is she to instruct her in the first place when the latter is cut short by Asim who accuses her of not even doing her duty properly. Asim accuses Shefali of not washing the utensils properly as a result of which there was still some oil sticking to them Madhurima Tulli joins the heated argument but only smirks when Asim praises her for washing the utensils nicely unlike Shefali. All through this battle of words, Siddharth is seen sleeping off peacefully in one corner with his headphones and we can’t help but feel jealous of this trait. The privilege of basking in a sound sleep comes to few and Sid that way surely looked like goals every human being is currently chasing at the moment.

Watch the full video here:

Tonight’s episode will also feature Shehnaz Gill and Sid decoding Rashami Desai’s game plan. From their love story brewing varied romantic angles leading to a public proposal to ending in a break up following various misunderstandings, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has been the talk of the town. A recent video going viral shows Shehnaz accusing Rashami of being diplomatic who thinks of doing one thing but ends up executing something else entirely. Shehnaz says that both Rashami and Arhaan are of the same level where he is openly using her and she is letting him have his way just so she can be in the game.

Over the past few weeks, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has been under the scanner apart from the most talked-about contestants of the house – Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex, Madhurima Tuli.