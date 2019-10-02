Bigg Boss 13 has hit TV screens with a lot of drama and many surprises. One of the biggest surprises this season is the addition of actor Ameesha Patel as ‘ghar ki maalkin.’ While there was a lot of buzz around Ameesha’s participation in the show, it came as a surprise when she was introduced as the ‘maalkin‘ (the owner) who has apparently lent her house to Bigg Boss for a few months to have the guests (contestants) accommodated. Ameesha’s stature in the house commands respect and utmost discipline. However, seems like one of the contestants simply failed to acknowledge that or seems like he’s too-naive-to-draw a line between disrespect and a joke.

In the first episode itself, when Ameesha entered the house to assign a task to the contestants, Siddhartha Dey got carried away while talking to Ameesha. The popular writer, who was praised for his talent by stars like Farah Khan before he stepped inside the house, didn’t realise that his remark for Ameesha was totally inappropriate. The actor asked the writer to get inside the pool as part of a task. When he went inside, he took Ameesha’s hand and recited poetry. So far so good. Later, when the results of the task were announced and Ameesha was about to leave, Siddhartha tried to ‘compliment’ Ameesha by saying ‘main puri duniya ko bata sakta hun that Ameesha Patel made me …”The last word was ‘beeped’ by the makers, which in itself suggests that it was inappropriate enough to air. While Siddharth Shukla called Dey’s remark ‘ugly’, most contestants in the house kept laughing.

Now, what is more disappointing than Siddhartha’s behaviour is to see how Bigg Boss didn’t lash out at him at that point or how the rest of the contestants kept flaunting their awkward smiles. No discussion between the contestants happened later and everyone conveniently forgot the matter. Even during the nominations, which is a good time to talk about things that irked one, no one dug the issue and Siddhartha was passed with his inappropriate comment.

Our hopes, for now, is to see Salman Khan slamming Siddhartha in the weekend for his comment on Ameesha which can’t be passed as a ‘compliment’. Your thoughts?

