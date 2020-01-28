In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have again seen bonding well. In the promo, Sidharth initiates the conversation while Rashami is working in the kitchen. Rashami, in a fun way, says to her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star that he loves poking her. He responds to her saying that he likes talking to her. Their candid moment is too adorable and here is the reason for their fans to rejoice.



Earlier, when Devoleena enters the house as a supporter of Rashami, Sidharth recites poetry making Rashami smile. He also flirts with Devoleena and the trio has good laughter during the fun moment.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta will be entering to support Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera Shah will enter to support Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to support Rashami Desai, Shehbaz Gill will be entering to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala will be entering to support Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s brother will enter to extend his support to her. Vishal Aditya Singh will also be having his brother on the show to support him and Himanshi Khurana to support Asim Riaz.



While Asim Riaz will be seen proposing marriage to Himanshi Khurana and the duo confessing their love for each other, Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah will be seen grilling the contestants and revealing to Shehnaaz that it’s more like #FakeNaaz now.



On the other hand, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash Sharma will be seen lashing out at Rashami for targeting his sister and slamming Paras Chhabra for his ‘nalla’ statement.

Earlier, talking about Mahira-Paras relationship, Akash said, “It’s a mere masala for people but I know my sister well and she will not play games like this. Neither she considers him anything more than a friend nor there is anything between them. Paras commented about me recently so I will also tell him that talking about someone whom u have not even met is not cool. I do intend to tell him this directly as I did not like the tone then.”