In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, it starts with a cute banter between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth tells the Punjabi singer that he is attached with her just the way he is attached with the cigarette but he knows that it is a toxic habit and the same goes for their relationship. If he keeps the friendship, it will affect him personally. He further tells her that till the time we are in BB house, it’s okay but once he goes out, he will not keep in touch with her.

Meanwhile, during the captaincy task, Shehnaaz supports Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai. Looking at her game, Sidharth and Mahira poke her and call her a ‘flipper’ again. She even warns him to stop talking rubbish about her, but Sidharth doesn’t stop. The singer then gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar, pushes him and hits him. Shehnaaz then loses her cool and hits Sidharth and says ‘I hate you’.



Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaz, thereby leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family.

Earlier, Sidharth has hurt Shehnaaz’s feelings by saying that she is not loyal to her parents and she cannot be loyal in any relationship. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions into her and I can’t do it anymore.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will slam Vishal Aditya Singh for being unfair as the ‘sanchalak’ during the captaincy task. Following this, the makers will also cancel on the immunity task leading to inmates targeting Vishal.