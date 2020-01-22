In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a cute banter after Punjabi singer again tries to convince the actor to talk to her but he denies. He says that she talks to everyone in the house and he doesn’t look it. He further says that before he didn’t know her but now he understands her. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor says ‘I am not Himanshi Khurana’ and ‘You will not be loyal to anybody in your life’.

Sidharth then tells Shehnaaz that he can never hate her in his life and the attachment he has with her is very different but he will not keep touch with her once he is outside the house.

Earlier, Sidharth told Shehnaaz that he doesn’t want to talk to her and says that a person who can’t be ‘saga’ with their parents, that person cannot be loyal in any relationship and he doesn’t like such people and stay away from them. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions into her and I can’t do it anymore.”



This statement hurts her and she asks how he knows that she is ‘saga’ to her parents and he responds saying that she only told him. Soon after, Shehnaaz breaks down into tears and gets badly hurt.

During the nomination task, Sidharth Shukla saves Arti Singh from nominations instead of saving Shehnaaz Gill. His decision made Shehnaaz Gill upset and breaks down into tears. After Arti got the know that Shehnaaz is crying because Sidharth saved her, she went to the Punjabi singer to clear out if she is thinking that Arti is coming between them and eventually they get into a tussle after Arti says ‘I am not saying that you are jealous of me’. This triggered Shehnaaz and she lost her cool.