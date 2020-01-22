In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers roll out the nomination task. Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz save Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth saves Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh save Sidharth, Mahira saves Paras, Shefali Jarriwala saves Mahira. In the end, Shehnaaz and Sidharth get saved from the nominations and other contestants Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya, and Shefali Jariwala get nominated for the eviction.

Meanwhile, arch-rivals Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma get into an ugly fight over food. It all started when Rashami was performing her duty to cook dinner for the inmates. Mahira came and starts discussing with all the contestants that since nobody had lunch and the food that was cooked by her in the afternoon is still left, so dinner should not be cooked and everyone should have the food that was cooked for lunch.

Earlier, after Sidharth Shukla saves Arti Singh from nominations instead of saving Shehnaaz Gill, his decision made Shehnaaz Gill upset and breaks down into tears. After Arti got the know that Shehnaaz is crying because Sidharth saved her, she went to the Punjabi singer to clear out if she is thinking that Arti is coming between them and eventually they get into a tussle after Arti says ‘I am not saying that you are jealous of me’. This triggered Shehnaaz and she lost her cool.



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz got hurt after Sidharth told her that he doesn’t want to talk to her and says that a person who can’t be ‘saga’ with their parents, that person cannot be loyal in any relationship and he doesn’t like such people and stay away from them. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions into her and I can’t do it anymore.” This statement hurts her and she asks how he knows that she is ‘saga’ to her parents and he responds saying that she only told him. Soon after, Shehnaaz breaks down into tears and gets badly hurt.