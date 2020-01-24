In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants are asked to choose two contenders who are responsible for getting the tasks cancelled in the house. While everyone gives out their opinion and named during the discussion, Sidharth Shukla shuts Shehnaaz up when she tries to give her opinion. He says to her that her opinion does not matter and she can keep shut. This makes Shehnaaz upset and later she tells him to not take her name as he does not exist for her in the house.

Meanwhile, Shefali Jarriwala says that Asim is responsible for major cancellation of tasks and he says ‘aww’. This makes Jarriwala furious with anger and asks him what is this ‘aww’. She then moves away and goes to the other room. Shefali then teases him for being a coward and starts saying ‘bhaag’. Later, Shefali claims that Asim is disrespecting her and she doesn’t like it.



Also, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated argument after Dil Se Dil Tak actor and Shefali Jarriwala call him ‘nalla’ and ‘cry baby’. After getting poked several times, Asim says that Arti Singh is Shukla’s fixed deposit. He further asks him to lick his shoes and call him a gutter. The arch-rivals say mean things to each other and the fights get ugly once again. Hearing to the ‘fixed deposit’ statement, Sidharth says “Who is my fixed deposit here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it’s dirty.”



This made Arti upset and she cries inconsolably and says such things affect him. She also confronts Rashami and Asim about it and they say that Arhaan has said that initially and they never said that. The misunderstanding increases after Shefali Jarriwala instigate Sidharth against Asim.