Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have once again got into an ugly fight during the BB Elite Club task. In tonight’s episode, contenders for the club membership, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, and Mahira Sharma have to go through harsh tasks given by fellow inmates. While Paras Chhabra asks Rashami to shave her eyebrows, Vishal Aditya Singh asks Arti to chop her hair short or eight green chilies. Mahira also asks Rashami to put mehendi on her face. Hearing to all the tasks given, Shehnaaz objects and says that everyone hates everyone here. The task takes place under the supervision of former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan.

Amidst of the task, Asim asks Sidharth to calm down and count backward from 10 to one. He also says sarcastically that they can meet later and speak about everything. However, Sidharth gets angry and gets into a fight with Asim in front of Hina Khan.



Asim then asks Sidharth to move away and sit down since Hina is present for the elite club’s second membership. Rashami Desai also asks them to calm down. Sidharth stares at Asim with anger and he asks him to not stare. However, things go out of control and Bigg Boss asks them both to come inside the confession room. Bigg Boss asks them what do they want and if they want to be thrown out of the house due to their any wrong actions.

Sidharth says, “I am done with this guy. He is poking me to no end. I am leaving the show right now and Asim can stay here.”

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get into a physical fight and pushes each other away. The once ‘good friends’ once again get into a dirty fight and other inmates try to drift them away. Sidharth tells Asim to meet him outside and then see what will happen. To which, Asim says that whatever he wants to do, he can do it here. Later, Sidharth expresses and shouts at top of his voice with Paras and he tries to calm him down