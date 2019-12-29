Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will finally telecast the superstar’s birthday celebrations heralded by Ragini MMS 4 star Sunny Leone. The diva is seen catching Salman by surprise as she walks in with a trolley carrying a tempting, two-deck chocolate cake.

A recent viral video shows Sunny slaying in a white off-shoulder top with multi-coloured prints and a baby pink skirt. With the birthday song playing in the backdrop, Sunny stops the trolley before Salman and goes on to sing the song for him. Salman thanks her and cuts the cake which they feed to each other. The two then play a game of guessing the phrase the other one said with a macron in mouth. Salman goes first but all double down in laughter at Sunny’s Hindi accent with an American-touch, making the host unable to guess the work.

Watch the full video of Sunny and Salman’s game here:

It is no secret that the TRP skyrocketed ever since Salman took over the show as a host. Following the Bigg Brother format, Bigg Boss Hindi has been a household favourite ever since its first season but the TRPs went skyrocketing when superstar Salman Khan stepped in to host the show. His sarcastic digs, humour and roasting sessions, especially the Weekend Ka Vaar episode are the USP and eagerly looked forward to.

Tonight, Bigg Boss will be seen giving Salman a surprise in the form of compiling a video of his 10 years journey with the show. Watching it, Salman breaks into a flood of uncontrollable tears as fireworks light up the room.

