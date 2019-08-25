The first promo of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is out and it seems to be promising an exciting season. Salman is seen dressed as a station master asking the audience to gear up for the latest season of the controversial reality show. The actor hints at the changes in the format of the show. He first reveals the contestants will reach the finale episode in just four weeks, however, they will continue to entertain the viewers by performing tasks. The host then gives a glimpse into the theme of the show this year.

The contestants this time include only celebrities and no commoners, unlike the last two seasons. Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air by the end of next month and will reportedly be wrapped up by the end of December. The rumoured contestants list this year includes the name of Aditya Narayan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Shivin Narang, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla and Wajid Khan among others. Watch the first teaser of Bigg Boss 13 shared by Colors TV here:

Earlier, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggested that Salman has shot for as many as five promos for Bigg Boss 13. The sets of the show have been shifted to Mumbai from Lonavala this year. Salman will be simultaneously shooting for his upcoming film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt in the same studio, thereby, saving his time in recording the Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes for the show.