Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will come as a breather for all as Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s fans as the ex-lovers will be seen calling it a truce after several weeks of turning hostile towards each other on the reality show. The ongoing family-week at Bigg Boss house is seeing a family member of each contestant walking in to surprise them.

While Asim’s brother entered the house to cheer him up, Shehnaz’ father came to uplift her spirits. Tonight’s episode will see Rashami’s niece and nephew running in to meet their aunt who instantly shrieks out in excitement. Running into her outstretched arms, the kids cuddle with Rashami for a long time. In the bedroom area, they are heard asking her why she had broken her friendship with Siddharth. Out in the garden area, the little munchkins ask them to forgive each other, shake hands and hug, all of which Rashami and Sid readily do. When the kids leave, Rashami is seen breaking into tears and Sid comes to console her. He helps to calm her down and offers water to drink.

On the other hand, Siddharth Shukla’s mother will be seen making her entry into the house leaving the actor emotional and teary-eyed. In a video currently going viral on the Internet, Siddharth is seen hugging his mother and makes her meet Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor tells his mother that he takes care of me and I take care of him. “We are each other’s support in the house,” Rashami tells Sid’s mother. Alone in the living room, Sid’s mother asks him to enjoy the last month in the house, have fun and make the most of it while continuing to remain happy. She also tells him that if he stays happy, the whole house remains happy.

Watch this space for the latest update on Bigg Boss 13!