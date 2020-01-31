Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is head over heels in love with Punjabi singer and actor Himanshi Khurana. As soon as, she made her entry in the house to support Asim, he proposed her. However, she has asked for some time as she has just got out of the relationship and wants to take things slow. During a candid conversation with Rashami Desai, she reveals that Umar Riaz has asked her to not confess her love in the house, leaving Rashami shocked.

Now, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar has himself confessed that he indeed asked her to do so in a tweet. He tweeted, “I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now!.”

However, Umar deleted the tweet but some of the Asim’s fans has shared the screenshot of it and soon went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤ #asimriaz #biggboss13 #bb13 #colorstv A post shared by BIGG BOSS 13 (@biggbosss13x) on Jan 30, 2020 at 8:55pm PST



Himanshi also says that the way Asim proposed to her was too filmy. She also revealed that before entering the house this time, she was very clear in her head that she loves Asim and will be confessing her love for him but a very close person to him has asked her not to confess anything to Asim in the house. Well, it might be his big brother Umar Riaz or somebody else about which we will know in the upcoming days.



Earlier, Himanshi also revealed to Asim Riaz that she went through a bad phase after her eviction from the show. She reveals that she got lonely as her long-time boyfriend stopped communicating with her. She says that she has given her best in the relationship but her feelings were not met with a serious response from her boyfriend’s side.