Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will see Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla’s mushy romance brewing further. Hurt by Shehnaz’ open romantic confession for Paras Chhabra, Sid accuses her of using him and treating him like an option. An angry Shehnaz vows to never talk to him again but she begins to mellow down when Sid maintains his stand.

Disturbed by Sid’s ignorance of her presence, Shehnaz tries to make up to him. From lying down next to him and talking him out of his anger to sprinkling water in her eyes and pretending to cry and finally hugging him, Shehnaz tries everything in her power but Sid doesn’t budge. Later, when she leaves, Sid tells Vikas Gupta how he is sore after realising that he has been used as an option just because Paras wasn’t giving Shehnaz the attention she demanded.

Outside the washroom area, Vikas spills out Sid’s feelings for Shehnaz. In an attempt to ease their rift, Vikas tells Shehnaz that she has been a fool to ditch Sid’s genuine affection and unconditional pamperings for momentary attention received from others. He tells her that Sid must love her too deeply to feel this hurt yet be always protective about her. An uncomfortable Shehnaz tells Vikas how she has tried several means to get Sid around but he just wouldn’t soften upto her and how everyone roughs up her feelings despite her always forgiving others.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each and every episode especially with new couples in the house – Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill. Though there is a love triangle going inside the house where Shehnaaz is in love with Paras but Paras is in love with Mahira and even Mahira reciprocates. Tonight’s episode will feature Mahira and Paras confessing their love for each other.

