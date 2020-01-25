In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, makers slam contestants after they could not come to a decision over the names of two contestants who are responsible for getting the tasks cancelled. Finally, on orders of Bigg Boss each contestant took two names and Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh was voted the contestants responsible for getting the tasks cancelled. As a result, Bigg Boss punishes them to do all the household and other contestant’s personal work as a punishment.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh breaks down into tears after Sidharth and Shefali confesses that Asim, Rashami and others are calling her actor’s fixed deposit and it was a dirty word and such words affect her. Also, Vishal confesses to Arti that he was the first person who said that she is Sidharth’s fixed deposit.



Also, during the task, Sidharth Shukla shuts Shehnaaz up when she tries to give her opinion. He says to her that her opinion does not matter and she can keep shut. This makes Shehnaaz upset and later she tells him to not take her name as he does not exist for her in the house.

Meanwhile, Shefali Jarriwala says that Asim is responsible for major cancellation of tasks and he says ‘aww’. This makes Jarriwala furious with anger and asks him what is this ‘aww’. She then moves away and goes to the other room. Shefali then teases him for being a coward and starts saying ‘bhaag’. Later, Shefali claims that Asim is disrespecting her and she doesn’t like it.

Also, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated argument after Dil Se Dil Tak actor and Shefali Jarriwala call him ‘nalla’ and ‘cry baby’. After getting poked several times, Asim says that Arti Singh is Shukla’s fixed deposit. He further asks him to lick his shoes and call him a gutter. The arch-rivals say mean things to each other and the fights get ugly once again. Hearing to the ‘fixed deposit’ statement, Sidharth says “Who is my fixed deposit here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it’s dirty.”