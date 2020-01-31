Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will see the contestants divided over protecting a locker and stealing from it during a task. While Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother, Kunal Singh, tries to steal cash from the lockers installed in the garden area, he gets into a fight with Mahira Sharma who is trying to protect it.

Mahira warns him that whoever tries to break the lockers, which is Bigg Boss’ property, will end up in a broken state. Later, Vishal comes to ask Mahira about the fight who conveys him the incident in minced words. Vishal asks who will reduce the housemates in a broken state to which she boldly replies “Me.” Kunal walks in then and he and Mahira then enter into a war of words. She rudely tells him, “chal chal (get lost)” to which Kunal replies, “Apne Papa ko ja ke bolna yeh (Go, say this to your father).” Vishal, who had till then been on Kunal’s side, chides him earnestly for dragging Mahira’s father in their dirty fight. An angry Mahira then threatens to throw Kunal out of the house if he continues to use such language.

Watch the full promo video here:

On the other hand, Himanshi Khurana spills the beans on tensions between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship. Gossiping with Vishal and Asim Riaz, she tells them that he was upset with Rashami’s closeness to Sidharth Shukla and had even cried before her. According to Himanshi, Arhaan accused Rashami of making him fight with Sid when she herself befriended him the moment he walked out of the house. Both Vishal and Asim conclude that now when Rashami is safe, she is playing the game in a different manner.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!