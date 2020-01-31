Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has several times called the weakest inmate in the house. During the last weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan revealed that Vishal has fetched more number of votes than Rashami Desai making him safe for the week. With the weekend approaching, Vishal’s fans are trying to vote for him but as a shocker, the lines were closed three hours prior to voting lines been closed.

Netizens are furious and not happy with this and have called out the makers of Bigg Boss for being biased to Vishal and it seems like they don’t want Vishal to go to the finals. Voting lines for Vishal closed at 10 pm while for the rest of the contestants, the lines will be closed at 1 am.

Twitter users have now flooded the internet with screenshots of the same. One user wrote, “Aap ise post kr skte ho please support #VishalAadityaSingh ye kese 3 ghante pehle vishal ki voting line close kr skte h other 3 contents ko chose or explain #VoteForVishal.”

Another user tweeted, “Vishal is getting second highest votes after shukla. And more than shehnaz and aarti. He is very near to surpass sid’s votes. Plz vote for him. Voting lines will be closed tonight. Vishal is too gaining fans.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 will see the contestants divided over protecting a locker and stealing from it during a task. While Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother, Kunal Singh, tries to steal cash from the lockers installed in the garden area, he gets into a fight with Mahira Sharma who is trying to protect it. Mahira warns him that whoever tries to break the lockers, which is Bigg Boss’ property, will end up in a broken state. Later, Vishal comes to ask Mahira about the fight who conveys him the incident in minced words. Vishal asks who will reduce the housemates in a broken state to which she boldly replies “Me.” Kunal walks in then and he and Mahira then enter into a war of words. She rudely tells him, “chal chal (get lost)” to which Kunal replies, “Apne Papa ko ja ke bolna yeh (Go, say this to your father).” Vishal, who had till then been on Kunal’s side, chides him earnestly for dragging Mahira’s father in their dirty fight. An angry Mahira then threatens to throw Kunal out of the house if he continues to use such language.