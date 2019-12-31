Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 saw the contestants writing down New Year resolutions not for themselves but for each other as per the task handed out by the superstar. Beginning with Asim Riaz, Salman asks him to go stick the note on the person’s face.

Asim walks up to Siddharth Shukla and says that he should control his anger and work on his health maintenance this new year. Arhaan Khan too posts a resolution for Siddharth saying that he should learn to talk politely to women this coming year. Paras Chhabra, predictably tags Asim to motivate his fans this new year into keeping their houses clean and Mahira Sharma too targets the model saying that Sid’s resolution applies to him as well and he too should learn to talk to women respectfully and not lose his anger.

The Somvaar Ka Vaar episode also witnessed another dirty fight between contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla. Salman was seen hosting Monday’s episode as compensation for skipping Saturday’s show. A caller asks Siddharth why was he fighting with Rashami on the show when he had already apologised to her outside the house before Arti Singh. A confused Sid replies that he has no idea of what he was addressing to and on realising that Rashami had been feeding lies to Arti, he bursts. He says that it was Rashami who used to come crying to him with her problems and couldn’t even memorise the lines on tv serial’s sets. Rashami denies the claims and says that they anyway never bonded well. Leaving for the bedroom area howling, Sid accuses Rashami of even following him up to Goa. Rashami is heard saying that when dogs bark, one should sit in their air-conditioned car and drive away.

