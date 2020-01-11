In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra reveals to Mahira Sharma that he is in love with her and wants her to make him her boyfriend and later husband. Mahira, on the other hand, very subtly rejects his proposal and says that they have ego and self-respect clash so they can’t be in a relationship. Interestingly, he is in a relationship with actor and model Akanksha Puri and she doesn’t like the closeness between the two.

Now, as per the latest reports, he has written a letter to his girlfriend Akanksha claiming that he is using Mahira as a bait in the game. A source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated, unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.”



There are also reports that Akanksha in the upcoming week, she will be entering the house. It will be interesting to watch how Mahira reacts and what all she has to say to Paras about his closeness with the former.

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan enters inside the house after Shehnaaz Gill breaks down into tears after Salman Khan rolls out the task where inmates have to choose who is more jealous between Mahira and Shehnaaz. He enters the house and asks Siddharth, who was that time trying to console Shehnaaz who was crying, to come inside the house. He asks all the inmates to stop giving her attention. He also mentions that just because she has got a little popular that does not mean she has become the Katrina Kaif.