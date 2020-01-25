In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan declares Arti Singh the most sensible and well-behaved contestant in the house. While slamming Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Salman Khan tells them that whatever he says during the weekend ka vaar, they are not supposed to make an issue out of it and try to gain attention. He also says that if any contestant does so, he will not be allowed for the weekend episodes in the future.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated argument after Dil Se Dil Tak actor and Shefali Jarriwala call him ‘nalla’ and ‘cry baby’. After getting poked several times, Asim says that Arti Singh is Shukla’s fixed deposit. He further asks him to lick his shoes and call him a gutter. The arch-rivals say mean things to each other and the fights get ugly once again. Hearing to the ‘fixed deposit’ statement, Sidharth says “Who is my fixed deposit here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it’s dirty.”

Arti Singh breaks down into tears after Sidharth and Shefali confesses that Asim, Rashami and others are calling her actor’s fixed deposit and it was a dirty word and such words affect her. Also, Vishal confesses to Arti that he was the first person who said that she is Sidharth’s fixed deposit.

Also, Sidharth Shukla gives an explanation over his aggressive behaviour towards Asim Riaz. Interestingly, he says the exact statement told to him by Paras Chhabra. Sidharth says that he had a fight with Paras, Rashami Desai and others in the house but it always gets physical when anybody has a fight with Asim.



Salman Khan lashes out at Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz after their dirty fight. The Dabangg actor tells them that from the last 17-weeks they are fighting and are exchanging an ugly war of words and getting into a physical fight. Not only this, but they even start fighting in front of Salman and he gets irritated shouts at them to be quiet. He further says that he will throw them out of the house and asks Bigg Boss to open the gates so that they can go out and finish their fight.