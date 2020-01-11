In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan enters inside the house after Shehnaaz Gill breaks down into tears after Salman Khan rolls out the task where inmates have to choose who is more jealous between Mahira and Shehnaaz. Soon after Rashami pours the green liquid in Shehnaaz’s box, she asks the Dabangg star what he thinks about the issue and he says that he believes that the Punjabi singer is jealous. She inconsolably and falls on the floor. She says that she doesn’t want to live in the house anymore and Salman asks her to leave the house or stop the drama.

After all the high-octane drama created by Shehnaaz inside the house, Salman enters inside the house and asks Siddharth, who was that time trying to console Shehnaaz who was crying, to come inside the house. He asks all the inmates to stop giving her attention. He also mentions that just because she has got a little popular that does not mean she has become the Katrina Kaif.



Shehnaaz also tries to talk to Salman and tells him that she wants to have a word with him but he denies saying that he can’t tolerate such inappropriate behaviour of anybody with him.

Meanwhile, during tonight’s episode, Deepika Padukone entered the house for the promotion of her latest release film Chhapaak. During her visit, she rolls out a task for the contenders and the inmates are divided into two teams. The team that includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh wins the task and as a prize, they get to go on a joy ride with Deepika.