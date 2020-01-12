In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill For slapping each other, throwing slippers and abusing each other. The Dabangg star starts with Vishal where he first shows the clip to all contestants and asks him what is the relationship status between the two. He then lashes out saying that this virus has now spread to the whole house. He then shows another clip to Mahira and Paras where the former is seen hitting Paras and scolds her for laughing on it. He then says that this is not a television show but a reality show.

In the end, he shows the viral clip of Siddharth where he is pinning down Shehnaaz and threatening her about not repeating the way she behaved during the fight ever again. He is also seen twisting her hand and the video went crazily viral on social media. Salman tells the Dil se Dil Tak actor that this video has been perceived in another way by the audience.

He also slams Shehnaaz for hitting and slapping herself when she broke down into tears over Siddharth’s jealousy statement. He asks if she is ‘paglet’ and if she doesn’t care about her self respect and dignity.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, Salman enters the house and asks Siddharth, who was that time trying to console Shehnaaz who was crying, to come inside the house. He asks all the inmates to stop giving her attention. He also mentions that just because she has got a little popular that does not mean she has become the Katrina Kaif.

Shehnaaz also tries to talk to Salman and tells him that she wants to have a word with him but he denies saying that he can’t tolerate such inappropriate behaviour of anybody with him.