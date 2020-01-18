In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan reveals the truth behind Himanshi Khurana’s breakup and that she is in love with Asim Riaz. The Dabangg actor tells Asim that due to their closeness on the show, her fiancé Wrik broke up with her and told her that such things are not allowed in his family. He further blames Asim for her break up and said that he came between a couple. Salman also tells him to love her and respect her throughout his life and to correct what he has done wrong.

Earlier, Himanshi spoke to SpotboyE and said that she misses Asim. She told the portal, “The time spent with him in the house will be a lifetime memory for me. Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he’s out of the house. I had told a lot of things to him about me.”

Recently, Parag Tyagi also gave Asim a message from Himanshi Khurana and tells him that she has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim. Asim then asks his brother Umar Raiz about Parag’s revelation, and Umar confirms the message saying Himanshi is indeed waiting for him outside, and whatever Parag has said is true.

A few days back, Himanshi recently took slammed Arti Singh for commenting on her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi’s tweet comes after Arti Singh in a recent episode said that Himanshi got eliminated because of Asim as he was over-protective of her. This did not sound well for and Himanshi and she gave an epic reply to Arti for her thinking. Himanshi wrote, “Asim himanshi k lie jada protective the to islie himanshi nikal gyi…….arti ko format boht pta hai ????? Chodo I don’t care …..aj episode me asim k haath me that red bottle…..mera samaan mil gya I’m happy”.