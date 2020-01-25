In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan slams Asim Riaz for showing off his ‘yo yo’ avatar with an attitude. He reveals that his anger and attitude don’t look nice on Indian television. The model says that Sidharth Shukla pokes him constantly and thus his anger comes out. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was also seen saying the exact statement told to him by Paras Chhabra. Sidharth says that he had a fight with Paras, Rashami Desai and others in the house but it always gets physical when anybody has a fight with Asim.

Earlier, after the dirty fight between Sidharth and Asim, Paras was seen instigating the Uttaran actor and said that when anybody has a fight with Asim, things get physical.

Also, Salman Khan declares Arti Singh the most sensible and well-behaved contestant in the house. While slamming Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Salman Khan tells them that whatever he says during the weekend ka vaar, they are not supposed to make an issue out of it and try to gain attention. He also says that if any contestant does so, he will not be allowed for the weekend episodes in the future.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated argument after Dil Se Dil Tak actor and Shefali Jarriwala call him ‘nalla’ and ‘cry baby’. After getting poked several times, Asim says that Arti Singh is Shukla’s fixed deposit. He further asks him to lick his shoes and call him a gutter. The arch-rivals say mean things to each other and the fights get ugly once again. Hearing to the ‘fixed deposit’ statement, Sidharth says “Who is my fixed deposit here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it’s dirty.”

Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.